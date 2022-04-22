Is Drain Punch good in Pokémon Go?

Drain punch will be a charged move you can teach your Pokémon Go. In addition, you’ll be able to use it against other players and in raid battles. Do you want to consider adding this attack to your Pokémon’s arsenal, or is it not worth your time? Here’s what you need to know about if drain punch is good or not in Pokémon Go.

During the Stufful Community Day, during the Season of Alola, Drain punch debuts on April 23. All players who participate in the activity will be able to evolve a Stufful into a Bewear, with the evolved form learning drain punch.

These are all the stats for drain punch and the move’s typing.

Damage PvP: 20 PvE: 50

Energy PvP: 40 Energy: 33

Typing Fighting

Effects 100% chance to increase user’s defense by one rank



If you’re planning to use drain punch for PvP battles, the Battle League, the overall attack doesn’t hit too hard. You’ll only be doing 20 damage to your opponent, and it costs 40 energy to use the attack. Because of the amount of energy, you’d want to use something that hits slightly harder. However, the added effect of the attack, increasing your Pokémon’s defense by a rank, does help. Drain punch is a Fighting-type attack, making it a useful choice against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon.

However, if you have other, stronger Fighting-type moves available, you’ll want to go with those. An attack that only does 20 damage costing 40 energy can bait an opponent’s shield, but it’s not going to legitimately damage the Pokémon once your opponent runs out of shields. Instead, you’re better off using a different attack. If drain punch receives a buff in the future, it could be a much more practical choice. For now, it’s not something we’d recommend for you.