Is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Nintendo Switch?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes turned heads when it was announced, owing to its inspiration and lineage. Developed by a new Tokyo-based studio, it caught people’s attention because it aims to be a spiritual successor to the Suikoden franchise. This isn’t just superficial either, as some of the members working at Rabbit & Bear Studios were involved with the creation of Suikoden back in the day.

Originally slated for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the lack of a Nintendo Switch announcement was surely puzzling to many. After all, companion game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising does have a Nintendo Switch version so what’s the situation with the upcoming strategy RPG?

Is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on Switch?

Fortunately for those that have been holding out hope, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is launching on Nintendo Switch. Scheduled for a 2023 release, the decision to port the game to Nintendo’s hybrid console was announced on May 25, 2022 through a Kickstarter update post. With that out of the way, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will now be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

The team at Rabbit & Bear Studios wanted to ensure it could deliver on the conversion process before committing to an official announcement. There was the potential worry about a next-generation Nintendo platform launching during or just after the development process, which would have made things more complicated.

At that point, the studio would rather have waited to invest those resources into the next-generation console. After all, the game’s Kickstarter page outright mentioned plans to bring the game to next-generation Nintendo hardware. Considering the official Switch announcement, it appears that those speculations about an imminent Nintendo Switch successor don’t hold weight.

Much like its companion game, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes utilizes a mixture of sprite-based artwork for its characters and fully realized 3D environments. The story promises to intertwine 100 different characters throughout its runtime. Aside from the strategic turn-based battles, it features a recruitment and town building system, which players caught glimpses of in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising.