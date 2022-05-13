Is Evil Dead: The Game coming to Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Evil Dead: The Game is the latest survival horror game that’s just released on PC and console platforms, but the question is if it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. Let’s break down if Game Pass subscribers can download the Friday the 13th-released game or not as a part of their subscription.

Will Evil Dead: The Game come to Xbox Game Pass?

Image via Saber Interactive

As of writing, publisher Saber Interactive and developer Boss Team Games have not confirmed any plans if Evil Dead: The Game is coming to the service or not. So for now, any of the over 25 million Game Pass subscribers interested in picking up the survival horror asymmetrical multiplayer game will have to pick up the game the old fashion way, by buying it which isn’t too bad as the title is a little less than regularly released games at a $40 price tag.

Anyone who ends up picking up the game can choose between the standard or the deluxe Edition which both come with the base game. The difference between the two versions is $20 which comes with the game’s season pass. Deluxe edition holders will get access to four DLC packs at a discounted price.

Evil Dead: The Game will put players into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise, created by Sam Raimi. Up to four players will need to team up as they try to survive by choosing from the game’s survivor classes, Evil Dead: The Game will feature exploration, exploring, looting, and crafting game mechanics.

Players will also have to manage their fear and find key items in the game’s over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer gameplay. Other players can take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon alongside other classes to take out players in the game by possessing Deadites, the environment or swallow their souls by even possessing other survivors.