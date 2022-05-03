Is FIFA 22 crossplatform/crossplay?

With online multiplayer being such a major component of sports games, you may be wondering whether titles such as FIFA 22 will ever get some form of crossplay. Having originally released on September 27, 2021, FIFA 22 is poised to become the first EA sports title with crossplatform/crossplay functionality.

As of the time of writing, crossplatform multiplayer has yet to be implemented. However, it is being tested in the “near future” according to the game’s official Q&A. FIFA 22 will allow crossplay between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. The last-gen console versions don’t get to join in on the fun and neither does the PC version through storefronts such as Steam or Origin. This is likely down to the Stadia version making use of the same HyperMotion technology as the current-gen consoles.

During the test period, crossplay is only enabled across two modes — Online friendlies and online seasons. According to EA, the crossplay test will inform how the feature is implemented across future titles. This indicates that FIFA 22 may only be used as the test bed, with fully featured crossplay not coming until FIFA 23 and perhaps even other EA sports titles.

For those that only want to be paired up with players within their ecosystem, FIFA 22 allows players to opt in or out at any time. This can be done from the main menu through a widget situated on the bottom right corner of the screen. The crossplay/crossplatform implementation lets players search for friends by an EA username or platform.