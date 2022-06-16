Is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Steam?

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has been a long-time Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. However, with the sequel just around the corner, is Square Enix finally releasing Final Fantasy VII Remake on Steam? Find out below.

Is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade playable on Steam?

Image via Square Enix

Square Enix confirmed during its 25th-anniversary stream for the FFVII that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on Steam. As of June 17, you’ll be able to play Cloud’s first adventure in Midgar on Steam. It will also be available on the Steam Deck. The Japanese publisher will also host a sale on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Steam with a 29% discount on the game until the morning of June 23rd, 2022

What does Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade include?

This package includes the full game, a DLC expansion that features Yuffie, the classic mode difficulty, a photo mode, and other bonuses. If the Steam version is like the Epic Games Store’s, it will have better textures, improved lighting, higher detail background environments, HDR support, 4K support, and up to 120 FPS. You can also play with the keyboard and mouse, but your controllers will work fine as well with XInput and DirectInput support.

You’ll also gain the Cacstar weapon, three pieces of armor (Midgar Bangle, Shinra Bangle, and Corneo Armlet), three accessories (Superstar Belt, Mako Crystal, Seraphic Earrings), and three summon materia (Carbuncle, Chocobo Chick, and the Cactuar).

Are there other Final Fantasy VII games coming to Steam?

Square Enix has announced that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, a remaster of the PSP game, will be launching on Steam this winter alongside the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s a prequel that tells the story of Zack Fair, a fellow SOLDIER, and friend of Cloud Strife.

A sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake was also announced but no official platforms have been revealed as of yet. It will be coming out next winter in 2023.