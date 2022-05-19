Is Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest example of why being around animatronics after business hours is no good. Exploring the area and coming out alive is as challenging and scary as ever on PlayStation, but the game has not made its way to Nintendo Switch or Xbox. Can you expect it to eventually release on those platforms?

Will Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach come to Nintendo Switch or Xbox?

As of this writing, there has been no official announcement of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach coming to either Xbox or Nintendo Switch. It was released exclusively on consoles for PlayStation and also came to PC in December 2021, with no word on future releases. That being said, we would be very surprised if Security Breach never released on Switch or Xbox.

What often happens in cases like this is that PlayStation will make a deal with a game to exclusively release on their platform for about a year, and then later the title will go to other consoles after that deal expires. Other recent examples of this happening with indie titles were the release of Bugsnax and Fall Guys. Both were announced as coming to Switch and Xbox after extended stays on PlayStation. Additionally, all past Five Nights at Freddy’s games have come to those platforms as well, so there is plenty of history for that to happen again here.

Speaking speculatively, we would guess that Security Breach would come to the other consoles near the end of 2022 at the earliest. That being said, it very easily could have fans waiting until 2023 or potentially 2024. We will update this article if we get more information on a potential release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach on Switch or Xbox.