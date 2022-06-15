Is Golisopod good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Golisopod is a fan-favorite Pokémon for many players, and you have the chance to catch it in Pokémon Go. You will need to catch enough Wimpod, which debut during the Pokémon TCG Crossover event, and then evolve it into a Golisopod. For those looking to use it in battle, is Golisopod good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

How to best use Golisopod

Golisopod is a Bug and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Flying, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Golisopod is stronger than many Bug-type Pokémon, with a maximum CP of 3,162, an attack of 184, a defense of 190, and a stamina of 154. If you plan to use it in the Ultra League, it will have a CP of 2,500, with an attack of 161, a defense of 171, and a stamina of 140.

The overall stats for Golisopod are decent, but the moveset for Golisopod is missing some powerful choices to make it a worthwhile option. Of all the attacks Golispod can learn, the best fast move you can teach is waterfall, and the best charged moves are x-scissor and aerial ace. What is nice about Golisopod’s moveset is its diversity, making it effective against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Rock-type Pokémon.

Despite having a diverse moveset, the attacks available to Golisopod are not robust. You can consistently use x-scissor during a battle, but it doesn’t do as much damage as the other fast move, waterfall. You can swap this out for fury cutter to earn twice as much energy. However, the lack of power behind fury cutter is a problem, and you might set yourself back by going with this option.

Is Golisopod good?

If Golisopod received different moves, we might have more to discuss, but as it stands, Golisopod is a mediocre choice and not a superb one. You will primarily use it in the Ultra League, although you could use it in the Great League against other players. We wouldn’t recommend this because there are better Bug-type Pokémon you can expect to use in that category, such as Araquanid, Beedrill, or Escavalier.

Golisopod would be a good option to use in raid battles or against Team Rocket grunts, and having it in your collection is never a bad idea.