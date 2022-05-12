Is Gotham Knights cross platform/crossplay?

As the video game industry evolves, crossplay is becoming more and more ingrained into online multiplayer games. Titles like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Halo have all evolved to support cross-platform play, and so have a handful of other triple-A titles. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights — WB Montréal’s cooperative Batman game — is not one such title.

The game does not support crossplay, according to a Q&A on Gotham Knights’ website. Furthermore, WB stated that it has no plans to implement crossplay down the line. In short, if you’re looking to team up with a buddy, be sure both you and your friend are getting the game for the same system. There’s also no local co-op option, meaning that the only way to play multiplayer is to link up with others on the same console while online.

Furthermore, if you’re looking to play on a console, you’ll have to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S first — a task that might be harder than toppling Gotham’s greatest villains. Since both consoles launched, the available supply has never been able to match up with the overwhelming demand, largely due to an ongoing semiconductor shortage. Playing on prior-gen consoles won’t be an option, as the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights were cancelled.

It’s also worth noting that wherever you play, you’ll only be able to team up with one other player. Rumors started in early May suggested that Gotham Knights might feature four-player co-op, and given the game stars four main characters, this rumor caught on fairly quickly. However, the developer has confirmed that only two players can participate in any given multiplayer session.

If you’re looking for a crossplay title to play, there are a handful of popular titles that you can play with friends, regardless of what console you’re on. Back 4 Blood, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Century: Age of Ashes are all multiplayer games that support crossplay across various systems.