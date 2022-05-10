Is Gotham Knights on PlayStation 4/Xbox One?

After being announced in 2020, Gotham Knights was projected to release in 2021 on PC and all current-gen and last-gen consoles, with only the Nintendo Switch missing out. Following a delay into 2022, dividing development resources between so many platforms may have been part of the problem. After all, it’s not unheard of for specific platform versions of titles to be canceled during development.

With that said, can you still expect to play Gotham Knights on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?

Is Gotham Knights on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Gotham Knights is no longer releasing on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It is now only launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The cancellation of the last-gen versions was officially announced on May 10, 2022 alongside a 13-minute gameplay trailer showcasing Knightwing and Red Hood in action.

According to a press release sent out the same day, this decision was made to ensure the best experience for players. If you’ve been keeping up with rumors and leaks, you might have expected this news. In April, a Taiwanese rating failed to reference PS4 and Xbox One, suggesting those versions were canned.

Developed on Unreal Engine 4, Gotham Knights doesn’t appear quite as visually ambitious as Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is also using Unreal Engine 4. This might indicate that the decision to drop last-gen consoles was made late in the development cycle, with the gameplay ramifications a current-gen only launch difficult to ascertain until it is in players’ hands. Some users might suggests the leaked four player co-op is part of the reason for dropping the PS4 and Xbox One.