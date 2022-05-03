Is Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Battle Pass worth it? Answered

Whether or not cosmetic items are worth the purchase is a question that has popped up quite frequently in the past decade. Some people love them because of how it makes them stand out among the lobby; others don’t see the reasoning, especially if you can not see the cosmetics yourself in a first-person shooter. Whatever way you come down on the issue, is the Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass worth the purchase?

Whether or not you find the Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass to be worth the purchase or not is really down to your preference. In terms of structure, it is similar to the first season’s content, although it does not include any past Halo character’s armor like that one’s Halo: Reach content. That being said, there is new armor from the multiplayer story if that has caught your interest. Also included is a new set of effects, with a kill effect that unlocks at the beginning of the pass and new armor, weapons, and vehicle paints. The ending items also include two shoulder pads made from the series’ iconic skull collectibles.

If any of the above items interest you, we would say that the battle pass is worth the 1,000 Credits. The good thing about Halo Infinite having such long seasons is that you have about six months before the next one starts to decide if you want to invest in that, and even if you don’t finish it by then, you can pick it right back up from where you left off.