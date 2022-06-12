Is Hollow Knight: Silksong coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a highly anticipated game and the sequel to Hollow Knight, with many fans waiting eagerly to play the game as soon as possible. Will you be able to play this game on your Xbox, and most importantly, will Hollow Knight: Silksong come to Xbox Game Pass?

Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be on Game Pass?

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in 2022, Hollow Knight: Silksong did appear but without a release date. However, because it was shown during this showcase, it will likely arrive sometime in the next 12 months, meaning it could appear any time in late 2022 or early 2023. It was confirmed that you would have the chance to jump into the game on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. You can play Silksong on your Xbox or PC through the Xbox application, so long as you have access to an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Fans are notorious for hyping themselves up for Silksong to appear on nearly any showcase throughout 2022. It became such a hype train, if a Silksong did not appear during an extensive showcase, fans would post a clown meme on Reddit of the main character from Hollow Knight about it. It became a massive inside joke for the community, but this tradition will not happen following the Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

Image via Xbox Showcase

The announcement also came with a small amount of gameplay, but nothing new was shared during the event beyond the Game Pass announcement. You can expect to jump into the game when it launches on day one from your Xbox or PC, depending on your Xbox Game Pass subscription.