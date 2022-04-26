Is Landorus (Therian) good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Landorus is one of the better legendary Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go. While not perfect, it’s a highly desirable option that you’ll want to add to your roster to expand your collection, especially if you’re planning to participate in the Master League. In this guide, we will cover how Landorus (Therian) is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Landorus (Therian) is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Water and Ice-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type moves. With Ice-type attacks being this Pokémon’s biggest weakness, you want to go out of your way to make sure you can counter any Pokémon that can take advantage of it, or your Landorus becomes pretty useless.

When it comes to the Master League, you want to watch out for Gyarados, Dragonite, Walrein, Avalugg, Kyogre, Latios, and Kyurem. Several more Pokémon can defeat Landorus, but the list is pretty small, especially if you can secure a Landorus with perfect IVs.

To get the most out of Landorus (Therian), you want to make sure you select the best moveset. We highly recommend going with mud shot of its fast move as it provides the highest amount of energy for each attack. After that, for Landorus’ charged moves, you want to go with stone edge and superpower. Those attacks are strong against Ice-type moves, giving Landorus a slight chance against them.

For PvP encounters, you’ll want to have Landorus (Therian) as your Lead or Closer Pokémon. How to best place it on your team will change based on your other two choices and your overall strategy. When using it as your Lead Pokémon, be prepared to swap it out if your opponent uses a Water or Ice-type Pokémon. If you decide to have it as a Closer, make sure to throw it out at least once and potentially provide it a shield when your know your opponent has an Ice-type attack up their sleeve.

Landorus is a powerhouse of a Ground-type Pokémon, and it could become stronger if it was given access to earth power. Even without it, it’s at the top of the meta for Master League competitors. Make sure to figure out where you want it in your roster before using it against opponents to ensure you’re prepared to protect its Ice-type weakness.