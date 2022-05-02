Is Latias good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

When it comes to using legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you have multiple options. The trouble with some of these Pokémon is tracking them down and being around when they release. For Latias, you have limited times to catch it, and when you do, is this Pokémon worth your time? Here’s what you need to know about if Latias is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Latias is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type moves. For PvP, Latias has a maximum CP of 3,510, an attack of 192, a defense of 206, and a stamina of 162. For PvE, it has an attack of 228, a defense of 246, and a stamina of 190.

Unlike Latios, Latias is not as strong and has a weaker moveset. Latias has less attack power but more defense when comparing these two side-by-side. Unfortunately, what hurts Latias is the weaker moveset. They both have the same fast move, dragon breath, but Latias has different charged moves. It can learn mist ball, outrage, psychic, and thunder. Of those four, you want to teach it outrage and mist ball.

These two attacks are slow to charge. They both cost 60 energy, meaning it will take some time for those abilities to charge during the battle. You can typically swing having a Pokémon with one high-powered charge move, with the other being 40 or 45 energy. When they cost 60 energy or more, they can’t get enough damage into a fight. It’s going to fall behind, quickly.

When it comes to PvE, though, Latias is a great choice. Much like Latios, the pair can battle against many Dragon or Fighting-type Pokémon, and it has a better-than-average maximum CP. You can expect to freely use it in Mega or five-star raids, so it’s not a waste. If you’re looking for a new, reliable Pokémon to use in raids, Latias is a worthwhile option.

If you have to choose between the two, Latios is better for PvP, and you should keep Latias for PvE battles. We recommend using Latios over Latias, though.