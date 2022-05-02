Is Latios good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

When selecting a legendary Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go, you want to use the correct one for the suitable activity. When it comes to PvP, Latios is a solid choice for the Master League. Even though it’s not the best, specific team compositions can optimize this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about if Latios is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Latios is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokémon. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,812, an attack of 223, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 162. For PvE, it has an attack of 268, a defense of 212, and a stamina of 190. It’s going to be weak against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type moves.

You want to primarily use Latios in the Master League if you plan to use it against other players. It’s a suitable Dragon-type Pokémon with a solid moveset. The best fast move it can learn is dragon breath, with the best charged moves being dragon claw and luster purge.

Dragon claw gives it a massive advantage because it’s a charged move that only requires 35 energy, meaning you can use it fairly often to bait out shields or spam it against an opponent. Luster purge requires nearly twice as much energy but does even more damage. If you bait out an opponent’s shield with dragon claw, you can follow up with luster purge, doing a massive amount of damage, and you have a good chance of scoring a debuff against them.

Latios has a solid shield pressure for both fast and charged moves. It’s an overall robust attack with a decent amount of defense. We recommend using it as your Lead or Closer Pokémon when battling other players. If you use Latios in five-star or Mega raids, you’ll want to make sure it’s fighting against Dragon, Fighting, or Poison-type Pokémon.

We highly recommend Latios. Although it’s not going to always come out on top, it’s a reliable option in the Master League. You will lose against Zekrom, Mewtwo, Ground, Ho-Oh, Dragonite, Palki, Landorus, and Giratina. Still, if you can strategically fight against some of the weaker Dragon-types, you can secure several victories against other players.