Is League of Legends coming to Xbox? Answered

League of Legends is undoubtedly one of the most successful video games available. It has cemented itself as the definitive MOBA and constantly gets support in the form of game updates and even series on Netflix. Following the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase, it was announced that League of Legends and other Riot Games’ titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass. So, does that mean you can play League of Legends on your Xbox console?

Related: Several Riot Game titles, including League of Legends with all Champions, coming to Xbox Game Pass

Can you play League of Legends on Xbox?

Unfortunately for anyone who was looking to play League of Legends on their Xbox console at home, League of Legends is not currently announced to be coming to home consoles. The deal with Riot Games will let anyone who has an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC subscription get full access to every League of Legends hero in the game on PC. Because there is no console port, this means nothing for Xbox One and Xbox Series X players.

This deal is a massive deal for anyone who is interested in League of Legends or other games from Riot. League of Legends has a total of 159 playable heroes. If you wanted access to every single character without being a Game Pass subscriber, you would have to pay hundreds of dollars to be able to play them. With the subscription, you just start up the game and choose who you want to play as.

Hopefully, League of Legends can potentially come to Xbox and other consoles in the future, but this PC Game Pass deal does not mean it will. It is another big push from Microsoft to get PC players into the Game Pass model.