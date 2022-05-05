Is Luster Purge good in Pokémon Go?

There are multiple charged moves for you to pick in Pokémon Go, and each Pokémon can only learn a handful of them. Therefore, you’ll want to find the right combination to make sure you give your Pokémon the best moveset available to them. Luster purge is one of those charged moves. In this guide, we’re going to cover if luster purge is good in Pokémon Go and if it’s worth your time.

All Luster Purge stats

Luster purge is a Psychic-type charged move. In PvP, it does 120 damage, and it costs 60 energy to use. If you’re using it in PvE encounters, it will do 100 damage. While the attack does less in PvE encounters, you likely do not want to primarily use it for these fights. Instead, it’s far more of a PvP attack, given the overall nuke potential.

In addition to the 120 damage, luster purge also has a 50% chance of decreasing the opponent’s defenses by one rank. With a 50% chance for this to happen, it has solid debuff potential, which will always benefit you.

Is Luster Purge good?

It all comes down to the type of Pokémon that will be using luster purge. Upon its release, luster purge can only be used by Latios, the Dragon and Psychic-type legendary Pokémon. It is the signature move of Latios, which means it likely won’t be coming to other Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Overall, it’s an upgrade for Latios, as it already has a powerful alternative charged move, dragon claw. Typically, charged moves that cost 60 are never a worthwhile option.

However, because Latios has access to dragon claw, and an attack that requires 35 energy, you primarily use dragon claw as your main attack and use luster purge if you can do a high-powered attack against your opponent. The attack is an upgrade to Latios’ moveset, especially given the other options. We do recommend catching a Latios with luster purge.