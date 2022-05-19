Is Marvel Snap free to play?

Marvel Snap is an upcoming collectible card game that will launch on PC and mobile platforms. However, will the game be free to play when it releases? Find out below.

Fortunately, Marvel Snap will be free to play when the action begins on PC, iOS, and Android later this year. You can also sign up for the free closed beta on Android that will be launching in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. A lucky few will be given codes via email that they can redeem for early access to Marvel Snap.

While Marvel Snap is free to play, there are likely to be microtransactions involved in the title. Marvel has teased that there will be season passes and cosmetics included in the game, in addition to its array of cards. However, you’ll likely be able to gain them for free if you complete challenges, missions, and events, which Marvel has also confirmed.

In addition, there will be different collectible sets you can find in Marvel Snap. There are variants inspired by cartoons, chibi, and the old-school 8-bit. The developer said in its reveal trailer that you can collect based on these styles. There will be collaborations with different artists as well, like Max Grecke and Dan Hipp. We hope someday that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi gets his turn if he’s down for the job. It would be cool to get his take on these familiar characters and step outside of Deadpool.

So, in summary, Marvel Snap will be free to play, but there are many aspects to the game that can be— and likely will—be monetized. New cards will be released every month, so get your wallets ready for some spending.