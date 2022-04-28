Mega Blastoise is one of the several Mega Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. You’ll have the option to use it for a limited time, and it primarily serves as a raid Pokémon for you to use against some of the more formidable challenges in the game. Based on the Mega Evolutions in the mobile game, is Mega Blastoise good, and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

In its Mega Evolution form, Mega Blastoise is still a Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Grass-type Pokémon, but it is resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks. While it might not have the highest attack of the Mega Pokémon, it does have a robust defense, meaning you can keep it in the raid for a longer duration, giving you the chance to press on the attack for a more extended period of time.

When using Mega Blastoise in raids, you’ll want to give it the fast move water gun and the charged move hydro cannon. This is because both of these attacks are Water-type. However, some players have used one with bite as the fast move to give it a Dark-type attack, but it generates less energy, meaning Blastoise likely won’t use hydro cannon as much.

As it stands, Mega Blastoise is one of the few Water-type Pokémon with a Mega Evolution. The other is Mega Gyarados, which is a Water and Dark-type. Mega Gyarados outclass Mega Blastoise, but Mega Blastoise’s defense makes it a formidable tank if you want to boost a group of friends using Water-type Pokémon and attacks during a tough raid, especially against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon. If you’re looking for a unique Mega Pokémon, there are other, stronger options, but Blastoise is probably the better pure Water-type available in the mobile game.