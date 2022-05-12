Is Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds cross platform/crossplay?

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has brought the JRPG franchise to smartphones and PC as an MMORPG. Given that it features a large open world stuffed with content and colorful anime graphics that will shine more on PC, people have been wondering whether or not Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is cross platform or will feature crossplay or not. Fortunately, we’re here with the answer, one we think you’ll appreciate.

Is Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds cross platform?

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has crossplay between iOS, Android, and PC versions of the game. This means that you should be able to play alongside and against other players across the different platforms, which means that the game is cross platform. You truly will cross worlds with everyone.

While it hasn’t been specifically stated, we assume that crossplay with PC and mobile devices means you’ll at least be able to play with other people, regardless of platform. It should also, hopefully, mean that you will be able to pick up and play using your Cross Worlds profile on PC or on mobile devices, without losing progress. All we know is that, in a press release, Netmarble and Level-5 announced that the game is available on mobile devices with crossplay on PC. No further details have been confirmed.

Related: When is the release date for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds lets you explore and battle your way through a large anime world with other players online. You’ll work towards rebuilding the Nameless Kingdom and even create and customize your own farm, where your Familiars will gather.

If you pre-register to play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, you will receive the Explorer Outfit (from the App Store). Those who pre-register over on Discord will receive the Catarumpus Hat and a Special Title. Discover how to pre-register right here.