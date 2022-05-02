Is Nintendo Switch Sports a new Wii Sports sequel? Answered

Since Wii Sports rose to fame almost two decades ago, there has previously been only one mainline sequel in the series, that being Wii Sports Resort in 2009. However, with the release of Nintendo Switch Sports, many may wonder if this remarkably similar title is finally the long-awaited followup to the Wii mega-hits.

In short, Nintendo Switch Sports is in fact a sequel to Wii Sports, but that doesn’t mean it holds the same modes as its predecessors. Currently, the motion control title holds six different sports: tennis, soccer, volleyball, bowling, badminton, and chambara (otherwise known as swordplay). Although this may be disappointing for fans of other sports, Nintendo did reveal an update that will bring Golf to the game is expected to release sometime this fall.

Another massive departure from the original is its art style. As Wii Sports challenged players to go up against other Mii avatars, Nintendo Switch Sports replaces the cartoonish figures with more realistic characters known as Sportsmates. Players can even create a Sportsmate for themselves and unlock an assortment of cosmetics for them through its progression system.

Speaking of progression, it also delivers an online multiplayer component where players compete against others around the global and advance through its ranking system. This system, known as Pro Leagues, takes into account your wins and losses online to determine the skill level of your next opponent, always providing you with a fair, yet challenging match. So, even though Nintendo Switch Sports may not offer the same experience as Wii Sports, there’s certainly more content than before.

