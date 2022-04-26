Is Overwatch 2 a full sequel, and will it be a separate purchase?

Overwatch 2 has been both an exciting prospect for fans of the first game and a point of contention and confusion in the community. What exactly is Overwatch 2? DLC? An expansion? And is it actually a full-blown sequel or Overwatch 1.5? With all past additions to Overwatch being free, will players need to pay for Overwatch 2? Here is what you need to know about Overwatch 2 being a sequel and if it is a separate purchase.

Overwatch 2 is a dedicated sequel

Overwatch 2 is a full-blown sequel and a separate purchase aside from the first game. While the game still has the classic PvP elements (now in 5v5 instead of 6v6), the PvE side of the game in its story, Hero Missions, and upgraded engine are supposed to be the main draw to have you buy in.

While the sequel will be compatible with the first game (meaning Overwatch 2 players will play against the first game’s player base in PvP), there will be distinct differences between where you play the game. For example, Overwatch 2 players will see graphical updates because they are running on a new engine. Anyone playing on the first game will see the same visual fidelity they have known for years. Whether these plans remain by the time Overwatch 2 releases, we will have to see.

While PvP will see all the same updates (at least at first) on the first game, Overwatch 2 will be the only place where players will see PvE modes in the cinematic Story Mode and over 100 Hero Missions to play cooperatively with others. These areas seem to be where a great deal of the development in the game has been focused. From adding various new enemies to fight to implementing an RPG progression system in talents, Overwatch 2’s PvE will be a distinctly different way to play that players have not seen, even during the seasonal events.

How much will Overwatch 2 cost?

Being a true sequel means that Overwatch 2 will be a separate purchase for players to get into. Talking speculatively, we expect the game to be a full-price purchase (either $60 or $70). The game has had a pretty lengthy development and Activision Blizzard is not one to turn down money. Like stated above though, if you own the first Overwatch, you can still play the PvP side with your friends and have all the new content.

Again, this is mere speculation, and Blizzard could announce a cheaper price point whenever a release date is given, but given the resources and focus put into the sequel, we would be shocked if it were, say, $40 at launch.