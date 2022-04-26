Is Overwatch 2 the same game as Overwatch 1? Answered

With the first Overwatch 2 open PvP beta launching, much of the game is still under development. The team will be working on balance changes, adding new maps, heroes, and additional pieces of content for players to try out before it launches. A big question some players might be asking is if it’s much different than the first game. Is Overwatch 2 the same game as Overwatch 1?

We can confirm Overwatch 2 is a different game from Overwatch 1. The game comes with updated graphics, adding what many refer to as a slick shader overtop of the existing graphics. The game doesn’t feel heavier to play, but a sheen to it makes it pop compared to the previous one. In addition to the graphic changes, several hero changes are making their way to the game, updating the abilities, stats, and hero roles, such as Doomfist becoming a tank rather than being classified as a DPS.

The current build and stats for the heroes are likely not going to be the same. Additionally, you can expect minor changes to hero abilities throughout the beta, as these are not set in stone. Hopefully, we can expect to see more maps added to future Overwatch 2 betas with the expansion of PvE activities.

Right now, the primary focus is on PvP, but future betas may introduce PvE activities to give players a different taste of what’s to come when the game officially releases. For those who have access to the beta, you’ll have the chance to revisit many of your favorite maps, and some feature unique day times that vary from the original ones and a new game mode called Push.