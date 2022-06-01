Is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet an MMO?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (SV) is going in a different direction than previous Pokémon games. Not only will you have the chance to play with three other players, but it’s an open world game, giving you the chance to explore the entire game in any direction you want to visit. Given the size of the game and how many other players you can play with while you run through the game, will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet be an MMO?

No, from what we can tell, Pokémon SV will not be an MMO. Those types of games are widely different from what Pokémon SV will be. Although you can play with several friends, it doesn’t look like this will be a full-blown MMO. An MMO typically has thousands of players in a given area simultaneously, and it doesn’t look like that will happen for this game.

You will have the chance to run around the game with your friends and family. You can have up to four players running around together, beyond only trading and battling each other. You can explore a location together, adventuring into more dangerous locations you may have avoided if you were playing by yourself. We do not know the full extent of this multiplayer feature, such as if having more players in your game draws in stronger Pokémon or if there are aggressive Pokémon waiting to ambush you in the wild.

Because Pokémon SV will not be an MMO, you don’t have to worry about encountering other players or waiting for weekly events. You can approach this game as a single-player experience, and you can choose to include other friends in your game if you want to do so, but it doesn’t look like it will be required.