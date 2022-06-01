Is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet an open world game?

Fans have a lot to look forward to with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this year. The released trailers have shown players what looks to be a vast wilderness to explore. Is this truly an open-world experience in a mainline game? Will trainers finally be able to enjoy a fresh and exciting world, but with the added glory of traveling at their own leisure and defeating gym leaders on a quest to be the very best? One of the few things constantly stressed by the Pokémon Company is the fact that these new games will be open-world.

Explore Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as you see fit

The official description presented for the games is that the Pokémon series will take a new evolutionary step in these chapters, allowing fans to “explore freely in a richly expressed open world.” It goes on to say that “various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders.” Pokémon will appear natively in these environments just waiting to be challenged and captured by eager trainers. The story will also not dictate a linear path for the trainer to follow, meaning you will likely be able to tackle gyms in any order and visit whichever locations you see fit without the confines of the linear narrative blocking your path.

Image via Pokemon Company

A diverse Pokémon world

The trailers show off some pretty unique new locations, including a port town with a city square where Swablu perch on flag lines and people go about their daily lives. There’s a variety of shops and the city seems much larger in scope than what is usually presented in a Pokémon game. There are layered streets and even what looks to be a giant Pokémon gym tower in the center.

The trainer’s house sits on a small hill near the ocean, and the interior is filled with great décor, and what looks to be a giant map of the new continent on the wall.

All the typical biomes are on display, including deserts, caves, and coastal beaches. Panoramic shots reveal what seems to be a sizeable landmass, and that might not even be all there is to see.

Explore the Pokémon world with friends

The Pokémon Company has also revealed that players will be able to travel the world of Scarlet and Violet with up to three of their friends at a time. You can interact with each other in the open world at any time to trade, battle, or just explore together with your Pokémon out at your side.

Image via The Pokemon Company

There’s a lot to be excited about in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to check out what Pokémon are coming to see just what awaits you out in this new open world, and choose your new companion before setting out.