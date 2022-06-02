Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4? Answered

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has finally been announced after years of rumors but will the game be released on the PS4 like Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7? Read on to find out.

Can you play Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4?

At the time of writing, it is apparent that Resident Evil 4 Remake will only be playable on the PS5 and will not be available on last-generation consoles like the PS4. As we go deeper into the PS5’s life cycle and the pandemic begins to ease in 2022, developers seem keener to leave the PS4 in the dust. For example, the co-op action game Gotham Knights will also no longer be available on the PS4 or Xbox One.

Why would Resident Evil 4 Remake not release on the PS4?

While the RE Engine can be used for different systems like the Nintendo Switch with Monster Hunter: Rise and Resident Evil: Village on the PS4, Resident Evil 4 Remake will be entirely on new-generation consoles. This is likely due to the developers not wanting to be constrained by the technical limits of the PS4 and Xbox One. Resident Evil 4 Remake, thanks to skipping the PS4, will likely look even more impressive on the PS5.

“We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it, said Capcom on the PlayStation Blog. “This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics, and updating the controls to a modern standard.”