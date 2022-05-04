Is Roblox down? How to check the Roblox server status

Roblox has hundreds of games for you to play, and finding the right one for you to try out can sometimes be overwhelming. If you want to try out any games at all, the servers need to be online. If the servers are down, you won’t be able to access any of them. Here’s what you need to know about checking the Roblox servers and checking their status.

If you are trying to access the servers today, May 4, 2022, then yes, they are currently down. The Roblox team has issued a tweet stating that they are aware of the issues and are working to resolve them as soon as possible.

Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience — Roblox (@Roblox) May 4, 2022

How to check the Roblox server status

An excellent website for you to visit is the Roblox server status website. This website shows all the servers’ general health and gives you a good idea of how the servers are doing. Plus, the development team will post directly to this page to provide updates to players who are actively trying to see if the team knows what’s going on or if they’re still investigating. You’ll be able to see the server status of the most recent information and the 30-day history for Roblox.

There’s also a Twitter page called Roblox Status that follows the updates for the Roblox team but is not associated with them. If you’re looking for more official coverage from the Roblox team, you can follow their Twitter page to see if the developers working on server issues have made an official statement.

Those are the three best ways to investigate Roblox server issues. If everything looks fine on the Roblox server status page, the problem might be on your side when attempting to connect to the servers.