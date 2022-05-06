Is Rogue Legacy 2 on Gamepass? Answered

Rogue Legacy is back and better than ever with its highly rated sequel. The original Rogue Legacy was a PlayStation launch exclusive and eventually was released across all platforms. Rogue Legacy 2 was in early access but was announced with Steam and Xbox as the only launch platforms. With it launching on Xbox as a console exclusive, much of the discussion has been centered around a possible Gamepass launch. Despite the console launch exclusivity, Rogue Legacy 2 is not launching on Xbox or PC Gamepass.

Will Rogue Legacy 2 come to Gamepass later?

image via Cellar Door Games

Developer Cellar Door Games has launched Rogue Legacy 2 on April 28 with a 20% launch sale instead of launching on the popular and growing Gamepass service.

Rogue Legacy 2 launching without Gamepass doesn’t mean that it won’t be included one day in the future, but titles that don’t launch on the service usually show up for several months or even years.

Rogue Legacy was a PlayStation exclusive title and never appeared on PS Plus. Furthermore, the original title has never appeared on Gamepass. With the history of this franchise avoiding any game services, it seems unlikely that Rogue Legacy 2 will be on Gamepass anytime soon.