Is Roller Champions crossplay/cross progression? Answered

Roller Champions, the free-to-play multiplayer roller derby game from Ubisoft, is coming soon. After being delayed back in 2020, it has finally been given a release date of Wednesday, May 25th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Ubisoft’s launcher. With all those different platforms in the plans, you might be wondering if the game supports crossplay and cross-progression.

In short, yes. Roller Champions will let you play on one platform then transfer your rank and unlocked content to another. That should come in handy for folks who played the closed beta, as progress from that will not carry over into the full game when it launches next week. At least they’ll be able to make up the difference across platforms. Thanks to crossplay, they’ll also be able to play with anyone on any of them.

One important note here is that the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of the game are not launching on May 25. We don’t know when they’ll arrive, but it will be sometime after the other versions. Crossplay and cross-progression will ostensibly be supported there too, so anyone who wants to try Roller Champions on those platforms later on won’t risk losing anything.

As for what sort of progress that entails, Roller Champions offers a handful of modes and plenty of cosmetics to customize your character. The game overview trailer goes into detail about these. While practice and quick play modes will be available, you’ll also be able to play ranked matches. Additionally, the game will offer seasonal Roller Passes. Putting up for the premium pass means you’ll be able to unlock more cosmetics than those available with the free tier (the game is still free-to-play regardless). Thanks to cross-progression, your multiplayer rank and anything you unlock through the Roller Pass will be available anywhere you decide to play the game.