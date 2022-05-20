Is Rollout good in Pokémon Go?

Rollout will be a Rock-type move that you can use in Pokémon Go. It will first be available as an exclusive move for Alolan Golem after evolving it from its Alolan Graveler form during its May 2022 Community Day. With it first coming to Alolan Golem, should you go out of your way to grab this move and add it to your collection? Here’s what you need to know about if rollout is good in Pokémon Go.

All Rollout stats

Rollout will be a fast move, making it a Pokémon’s primary attack during a Gym battle, raid, or against other trainers. For PvP, rollout can do four damage per turn, provides you four energy per turn, and takes two turns to full use. For PvE, it does 14 damage and provides 18 energy at a duration of 1.4 seconds. It’s essentially a Spark clone, an Electric-type attack that is a decent choice but typically better moves available to a Pokémon.

Is Rollout good?

Overall, rollout seems to be settling in as a lukewarm addition. Alolan Golem already has access to volt switch, a fast move that already does a decent amount of damage and gives it plenty of energy. Picking to use an Alolan Golem with volt switch over one that has rollout all comes down to how you want to use it, be it a Rock-type attack or an Electric-type. Alolan Golem is seldom used in the typically Battle Leagues, with many trainers preferring it to the smaller Cups that appear alongside these mainstay events.

We’ll recommend you catch at least one Alolan Golem with rollout as it’s fast move. However, it’s not required, and it doesn’t make a splash big enough in the overall meta to warrant an immense need for players to go out of their way for this attack. Hopefully, it can see some adjustments in the future, and it comes to other Pokémon.