There are multiple moves for you to teach your Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Every Pokémon you catch has a unique moveset it can learn, giving you various choices to go through when considering what moves to give your favorites. Seed flare is one of the more unique choices, and it’s only available to Shaymin, given this mythical Pokémon’s signature move. When considering grabbing this attack for Shaymin, is seed flare good in Pokémon Go?

All Seed Flare stats

Seed flare is a Grass-type attack, and it will be a charged move. Only Shaymin will be able to learn this attack as it is a signature move for this mythical Pokémon. When using seed flare in PvP, it does the 130 damage,, and it needs 75 energy for you to use it. It also has a 40% chance of lowering the defense of the opponent’s Pokémon by two ranks.

Because of its massive attack, we don’t recommend using this move. The other attacks Shaymin could learn include grass knot, solar beam, and energy ball. Of the four charged moves options, energy ball and grass knot will be the best options. Both of these attacks are low energy charged moves that you don’t require too much energy from Shaymin’s fast move. Plus, the best fast move it can learn is hidden power, which only provides 2.6 per turn. Overall, Shaymin cannot generate a large amount of energy, making it a flat option for PvP battles.

If seed flare was going to be available to other Pokémon, it might be better. However, it is a signature move for Shaymin, which means you may want to avoid using it in combat. Niantic may adjust this move in the future, but as it stands, we do not recommend seed flare.