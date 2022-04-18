Is Seiya Suzuki in MLB The Show 22?

Like many other sports games, players in MLB The Show 22 want the game to have updated rosters at all times. Playing with your team’s current roster is a big reason why people buy the game every year, after all. That being said, sometimes updates can take time. With the Chicago Cubs signing Japanese player Seiya Suzuki not long before the season began, is the right fielder in the game?

While it took a little bit of waiting, Seiya Suzuki has been added to MLB The Show 22 officially. You can find him with the latest roster update on the Chicago Cubs with an OVR of 73, but his stats will likely be improved if he continues his early success in the real-world season. Additionally, he also has received a card in Diamond Dynasty, although again, he will likely receive a better one after some updates in the future.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do not like the official version of Suzuki in the game right now, you can download user-created content with Suzuki in it. Select Create in the top right corner of the main menu and go to Vaults. As you tab between these sections, you can download Rosters that others have created that are up to date with real-life or go to Player and search for just the player created by someone else.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As we said above, this is not official, and whoever created that Seiya Suzuki can have altered his attributes to be something you don’t agree with.