Is shadow Alolan Marowak good and how to best to use it in Pokémon Go

For a brief time during the Alola to Alola event in Pokémon Go, you can evolve your Cubone into an Alolan Marowak. The Alola to Alola event will be happening from May 25 to 31, starting at 10 AM in your local time zone. Because a standard Cubone can become an Alolan Marowak, you can have a shadow Alolan Marowak in your party. Is shadow Alolan Marowak good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

How to best use shadow Alolan Marowak

A shadow Pokémon increases the Pokémon’s base attack stat by 20%, but it lowers the defense stat by the same amount. Depending on the Pokémon’s base stats, it will vary if you want to go with the standard version or shadow one. Alolan Marowak is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon, making it weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks, but it is resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Steel-type moves.

For PvP, Alolan Marowak’s base stats give it a maximum CP of 1,835, an attack of 125, a defense of 158, and a stamina of 134. Outside of the Great League, you do not want to use Alolan Marowak. However, it is ideal for the Great League, and any special competitions that release that also cap Pokémon at 1,500 CP. Because Alolan Marowak receives an attack boost, it’s much needed, making it a more useful option throughout these battles.

Is shadow Alolan Marowak good?

Compared to its standard version, shadow Alolan Marowak is the better choice. Although it loses a small amount of defense, the attack boost is enough to make it an aggressive choice. You’ll want to make sure you keep it as your Lead Pokémon, becoming a Great League and exclusive Cup must-have option.