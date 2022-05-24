There are several moves you can teach your Pokémon in Pokémon Go. These attacks make or break Pokémon, depending on how you use them against other trainers or when battling against Team Rocket Grunts and Leaders. One of the more exclusive moves is Shadow Bone, and it’s an attack you can teach Alolan Marowak. Is Shadow Bone good in Pokémon Go, and should you get it?

All Shadow Bone stats

Shadow Bone is a charged move. You can only teach it Alolan Marowak at specific times, typically by catching it during events or by evolving it from a Cubone. It’s a Ghost-type attack, making it super effective against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon, but Dark and Normal-type Pokémon will resistant it.

These are the overall stats regarding Shadow Bone for both PvP and PvE battles.

PvP: Damage: 75 Energy: 45 Effect: 20% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank

PvE: Damage: 80 Energy: 50



Should you get Shadow Bone?

Because Shadow Bone is an exclusive move, we’ll always recommend you catch one Alolan Marowak with this attack. It’s handy if you want to use it in specific Battle League competitions, and Alolan Marowak is a solid option for these competitions. If you teach it Shadow Bone you make it effective against some of the more dangerous Pokémon that will counter it, such as Ghost-types, but it doesn’t help much against Dark or Normal-type Pokémon especially if you catch a Shadow Cubone to evolve it into an Alolan Marowak.

Having at least one Alolan Marowak in your collection with Shadow Bone is preferred, potentially two, one standard and one shadow version.