Smite has had multiple guest appearances for their featured skins throughout the game’s lifetime. They’ve had Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Avatar the Last Airbender, and many other notable pop cultures in their battleground of the gods. The heavy metal band, Slipknot will be featured as an available series of skins for the game in a unique approach. For the Slipknot update, is Slipknot a Battle Pass in Smite?

Community members have reached out to Smite developers on Twitter, responding to the Slipknot update announcement, and have asked to receive further clarification on these details. Isiah Turner, the Community Lead behind Smite’s development company, Hi-Rez Studios, has confirmed that Slipknot will not be a featured Battle Pass. This information was shared on Turner’s Twitter page after tweeting about the upcoming Slipknot update show.

Slipknot is it's own event and there will be a separate Battle Pass. — Isiah Turner (@isiahthesage) May 10, 2022

When the Slipknot update show happens, not only will the Hi-Rez team be showing off the upcoming Slipknot skins, but we can expect another series of skins for the upcoming Battle Pass. The Slipknot skins and unique items featured in this bundle will be a separate purchase from their typical Battle Pass rotation.

Slipknot is undoubtedly the more unique and different pop-culture piece to bring to the game alongside their previous association with Hasbro and Nickelodeon properties. These items will be available for a limited time. We expect to see them rotating in and out of Smite’s regular store events, similar to how the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Avatar the Last Airbender characters have reappeared at different instances following their departure from their available Battle Pass events.