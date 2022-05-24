Is Sniper Elite 5 crossplatform/crossplay?

Sniper Elite 5 is the fifth main installment in the long-running shooter/stealth franchise that dates back to the PlayStation 2 days. Nearly 17 years since the series began, Sniper Elite 5 is upon us as a cross-gen multiplatform release.

Because of this, you might be wondering whether you can dive into Sniper Elite 5 with buddies on other platforms.

Does Sniper Elite 5 have crossplay?

Fortunately, Sniper Elite 5 supports full crossplay functionality on every platform. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC users can all play with or against each other across its various co-op and competitive multiplayer modes. This is especially useful because Sniper Elite 5 is a day one Xbox Game Pass release. This dramatically opens up the potential player base combined with the crossplatform/crossplay functionality.

Aside from the co-op campaign, which supports two players, Sniper Elite 5 also offers a survival mode in which you fend off against waves of enemies with a total of four players. There’s even Invasion, a mode that allows people to invade other players’ games as an opposing force.

On the more traditional competitive multiplayer side, Sniper Elite 5 includes four game modes — Free For All, Team Match, Squad Match, and No Cross. Sniper Elite veterans and newcomers can expect to enjoy all of the aforementioned game modes with players on any platform.

The previous numbered installment, Sniper Elite 4, launched in 2017 to decent critical and consumer reception. Just last year, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S conversions released, offering 60 frames per second gameplay with a 4K resolution target. There was also a virtual reality spin-off titled Sniper Elite VR, which launched around the same time. Rather than porting over an older title into a VR setting, Sniper Elite VR was a completely original game built with the technology in mind.