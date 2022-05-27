Is Sniper Elite 5 on Epic Games Store? Answered

Sniper Elite 5 was originally set to release on just about every platform you would expect. As of Sniper Elite 5’s release, you can grab it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game was set to release on all three of the big storefronts on PC. However, after some confusion at launch on the players’ side, it doesn’t look like that still rings true. With that said, is the game available on Epic Games Store?

As of launch, the answer to that question is no. The game was originally planned to release on the Epic Games Store when it launched on May 26. Sniper Elite 5 had been available to pre-order on the storefront for quite some time. But all of the pre-orders were pulled alongside with the game itself, and those who pre-ordered were issued a refund. If you were one of those who pre-ordered the game, you should have received a full refund. Originally, no reason was given on why the game was pulled, but now we have more information.

VGC reached out to Rebellion for a comment on the current situation. The developer responded and stated: “Due to circumstances beyond our control Sniper Elite 5 was not available on the Epic Store at launch but will release on that platform in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

From that response, we can infer that the developers really didn’t have a choice in the decision for it to be pulled from the storefront. Most developers would like to see their game released on as many storefronts as possible, so we would not be surprised if Sniper Elite 5 comes to the Epic Games Store at some point.

As of May 27, the game is listed as “coming soon” on the Epic Games Store. If things change and the game is brought back to the storefront, we will update this article.