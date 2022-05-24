Is Tapu Bulu good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Tapu Bulu is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. You have a limited time to catch this Pokémon and add it to your collection. When you catch it, should you start using it against other trainers? In this guide, we detail if Tapu Bulu is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. It’s a solid Pokémon to use against the legendary Dragon-types, such as Zekrom, but it’s also applicable against Walrein, Zacian, Groudon, Mewtwo, and Mamoswine.

When using this Pokémon, Tapu Bulu has a maximum CP of 3,419, an attack of 208, a defense of 181, and a stamina of 147. While a reliable choice, Tapu Bulu’s downside is that it has a meager amount of health and a low defense. It makes up for it, partially, with a higher attack, but you’ll need to be careful with it if you plan to use it in the Master League. If you were to use Tapu Bulu in the Great or Ultra League, you wouldn’t do as well, so we recommend focusing on keeping it in the Master League against other legendaries.

When comparing Tapu Bulu to the other legendary Pokémon of the Alolan region, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, it’s an extremely situational choice. Everything comes down to what teams you’re using and what you’re fighting against, and Tapu Bulu is no exception. When constructing a team, you want to keep this in mind, especially if you’re concerned with trying to counter a Walrein. However, not too many Pokémon can expect to use it often, compared to the other Tapu Guardian Pokémon.

Is Tapu Bulu good?

Overall, Tapu Bulu is a solid addition to your roster if you need a Grass and Fairy-type on your team, but you want to use it for your Closer Pokémon, making it your final option against an opponent. We do recommend the other Tapu Guardians over it, such as Tapu Fini and Tapu Koko.