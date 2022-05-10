Is Tapu Fini good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has multiple legendary Pokémon you can catch and add to your collection. These Pokémon only appear for a limited time, meaning you’ll need to act fast if you want to encounter these exclusive Pokémon. Tapu Fini is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon and use in the Battle League against other players. Is Tapu Fini good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

How to best use Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini is a Fairy and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves in battles, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,230, an attack of 189, a defense of 254, and a stamina of 172. This Pokémon has a robust defense, and a decent amount of attacks, making it a suitable combatant that can withstand multiple attacks.

Of the various Tapu legendary Pokémon, it has the lowest CP, which means it can participate in the Great League, which the others cannot. All of them can be used in the Ultra League, but Tapu Fini can make the most.

With Tapu Fini’s robust defense, you want to use it as the final Pokémon in your party. It can be a powerful Closer Pokémon in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s exceptionally good at countering Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon. Many of the best Pokémon in these league competitions are Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon, making Tapu Fini a practical choice to use in these encounters.

Is Tapu Fini good?

Tapu Fini fits into the Pokémon Go Battle League, where it can shine bright against specific Pokémon match-ups. Unfortunately, it will not overtake Azumarill as the defending Fairy and Water-type champion of the Great and Ultra Leagues. Still, Tapu Fini remains a good option for you to consider using in Pokémon Go.