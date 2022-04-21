Is Teardown multiplayer? Answered

Teardown, which came out of Early Access recently, is all about destruction on a massive scale. Everything in the game is made of individual blocks called voxels, and as such, everything is breakable down to those individual units. It shares a lot of its DNA with the pixel art rogue-lite Noita, but the big difference is Teardown is 3D, so instead of needing to only render pixels, your PC will be forced to calculate the physics for every cube on your screen.

Also like Noita, Teardown is a purely single-player experience. There is no multiplayer component. That’s probably for the best, as many Steam reviews mention how demanding Teardown is. If there were multiple players on a map, all creating mayhem, each player’s computer would likely need to be calculating all those physics interactions, and anything but the most powerful rigs would probably hard crash. At the least, it would cause GPUs to massively overheat. The closest comparison is the explosive barrel videos made when the first Crysis came out.

Being single-player only shouldn’t stop you from diving into Teardown. The game offers effectively endless options to solve whatever puzzles come your way and rewards creativity and out-of-the-box thinking. If the question is, “Would destroying this thing grant me progress,” the answer is almost always “Yes.” Then you can do it again in another way for a completely different but equally satisfying result.