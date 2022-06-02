Is the Boon of Plenty worth it in Diablo Immortal?

Gamers can expect to see some form of microtransactions in any free-to-play title. While anyone can download and access the game’s content, the developer and publisher want to push you to put as much money into the game as possible. With Diablo Immortal, there are quite a lot of areas where you can spend money, but the big question is what areas of microtransactions are worth your money if you want to spend. Here is a look at the Boon of Plenty and whether or not it could be worth your money.

Should you pay for the Boon of Plenty in Diablo Immortal?

The Boon of Plenty is a microtransaction that you can find in the Services tab of the Diablo Immortal in-game store. It costs $9.99 and is a semi-subscription that lasts for 30 days and rewards you with additional daily rewards, more inventory slots, access to the Marketplace anywhere, and more Marketplace trade slots. You can only purchase up to three runs of Boon of Plenty at a time.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When considering the value of the Boon of Plenty, it is best to consider how much you will be playing Diablo Immortal over the course of its activation period. If you are someone who is going to spend time playing the game every single day, we would say that yes, the price is worth it. If you only see yourself jumping into the game every now and then, you are definitely not making use of what you are paying for.

The price for the Boon of Plenty is double that of the Season One Empowered Battle Pass, which may make some players pause before purchasing it. However, if you are getting the daily rewards from the service, you receive seven Legendary Crests, 30 Rare Crests, 30 Red Gems, and two Legendary Gems. Sure the inventory and market changes are nice too, but those daily logins are where the true value of this service lies.

To get the Legendary Crests, you need to log in 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 days and the Legendary Gems are at days 20 and 25. To get the absolute most out of your money, you need to log in every day when you purchase the Boon of Plenty. If you end up stacking the three months’ worth, that means logging into the game at least one time for 90 days straight. Make sure you are that invested in the game before you purchase it.