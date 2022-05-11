Is the Godzilla bundle worth it in Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

The Operation Monarch event is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone, and you can now fight against the Kaiju-size Godzilla and Kong. Activision will be selling several limited-time bundles that contain Godzilla vs. Kong theme weapons and cosmetics as part of the event. Each bundle costs 2,400 COD Points, or 19.99 USD each, which can be a lot for some people. The worth of the Godzilla bundle will depend solely on how big of a Godzilla fan you are.

Should you get the Godzilla bundle?

The Godzilla bundle includes an Operator skin for Shigenori called “Godzilla Ghillie” that is meant to invoke the scales of the iconic King of Monsters. The skin also comes with a Godzilla mask. You can now shoot at your opponents while pretending to be your favorite Kaiju, which may not seem much for a non-Godzilla fan, but can be worth it for people who adore the giant lizard.

The Godzilla Bundle comes with weapons named “Breath of Godzilla” and the “Awakened Alpha” LMG. The “Breath of Godzilla” is a Heroic Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint and will shoot very cool-looking blue-tracer rounds. The weapon works best against Kong during the Operation Monarch event. It also has extended magazines and low recoil to help give it more consistent damage over time without a lot of aim adjustment. The “Awakened Alpha” is simply a very powerful Legendary LMG weapon.

The “Breath of Godzilla” is a neat weapon visually, but it’s not that more useful against Kong than other powerful weapons. You can’t really defeat Kong and Godzilla during the event, but you can stagger and receive rewards from them. Any strong weapon can work well against the two Kaijus, you don’t necessarily need a Kong-specific weapon to fight the giant monkey. The worth of “Breath of Godzilla” is dependent if you want to complete your overall Godzilla appearance in the game.

The bundle comes with a “Protector of Earth” calling card. Calling cards are stylized backgrounds that show up behind the text of your nameplate. The bundle also has two exclusive Sprays, which are art pieces that you can spray on flat surfaces like walls. Buying the bundle will also give you a special “Gojira Stomp” finishing move and a “Godzilla Heat Ray” animated emblem. Emblems are small icons that appear on your player card and nameplate.

However, most of those other features are all cosmetics. So the worth of the Godzilla Bundle depends on how much you want to dress up as Godzilla and shoot blue bullet rounds at Kong. If that doesn’t sound like it is worth $20 for you, then the bundle is not for you.