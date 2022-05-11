Is the King Kong bundle worth it in Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

Most of the time, when King Kong appears in anything, he is the main attraction. However, when you put him on the same field as Godzilla, the two have to fight for your attention. During the Operation: Monarch event in Call of Duty: Warzone, both titans are present and will affect a lot of what every squad does as they fight to survive. Of course, Activision is not going to pass up a chance to work in some store bundles to let you show your support for either side. Is the King Kong bundle in the store worth it, though?

Should you get the King Kong bundle?

The new King Kong bundle in Call of Duty is named Tracer Pack: Kong and will cost you 2,400 CoD Points to purchase. Included in the bundle are:

Kong skin for Wade

Temple of Kong legendary Sniper Rifle Charlie blueprint

Skull Island Shaker legendary Submachine Gun Dog blueprint

Kong’s Scepter melee

Gravity Inversion finishing move

Watch Your Back highlight intro

Kong Roar emblem

Primal Power spray

Jia’s Doll charm

Double XP token

With the two blueprints above, bullets will have a green tracer path behind them, and you also get the Rock Slab dismemberment. So, is this bundle worth the purchase?

Like every cosmetic purchase in any game, that value is going to come down to your personal preference. While 2,400 CoD Points is pretty standard for their bundles, that price is pretty steep for anyone who is not playing a lot of Call of Duty. If you came back to Warzone just for the new Godzilla vs. King Kong event and don’t see yourself playing much after that, we highly recommend not buying any of these bundles.

We would only say this bundle is worth the investment if you consider yourself a big King Kong fan who plays a lot of Call of Duty. The skin does not necessarily look great, in our opinion, but the weapon blueprints make up for that. The rest of the items are small additions that minimally add value to the package.