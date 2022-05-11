Is the Mechagodzilla bundle worth it in Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

The arrival of King Kong and Godzilla in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Operation Monarch event shakes the ground as these two Titans battle it out against each other. While the event is happening, there are several bundles you can purchase to show your support for these Titans. In addition, there is a third bundle option you can buy for Mechagodzilla, the mechanical version of Godzilla. Is the Mechagodzilla bundle worth it in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Should you get the Mechagodzilla bundle?

Before purchasing the Mechagodzilla bundle, you have to buy the Godzilla bundle. These items are available for 2,400 COD Points. Here is everything available in the Mechagodzilla bundle.

Mechagodzilla Constanze skin

Cybernetic Destroyer for Assault Rifle Bravo

Neural Uplink for Submachine Gun Foxtrot

Nanometal Tail Blade of your Melee Charlie slot

Machine Learning MVP Highlights animation (exclusive to Vanguard)

Rival Protocol Operator Highlight Intro animation (exclusive to Vanguard)

Network Uptime watch

Neural Link Active Calling Card

Evolving Together emblem

Mechagodzilla charm

These will all be available once you purchase the bundle. You receive quite a few items, and they will only appear for a limited time. However, is this bundle worth your time?

For those who prefer to participate in Call of Duty: Warzone, we recommend against purchasing this item. The Mechagodzilla bundle is only available after you’ve already purchased the Godzilla bundle, and these items cost the same amount. Because of how much they cost, it’s a big purchase. If you’ve been looking forward to the Operation Monarch event and plan to use these bundles extensively, it’s not a bad idea to grab them, granted you have the COD Points for them.

The Mechagodzilla bundle is only available after purchasing one of the exclusive bundles makes the deal feel sour. Unless Call of Duty: Warzone is your primary game, you may want to avoid this bundle.