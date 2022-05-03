Is the regional Diglett leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet real or fake? Answered

It is true what they say; you can’t keep a good ground Pokémon down. With the flurry of leaks and rumors going around, it isn’t surprising that a favorite Gen 1 Pokémon is getting a lot of attention. Images purporting to show a regional variant of Diglett have shown up online, months before it would show up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fans are understandably excited for any sort of news about the upcoming release, but are these rumored leaks to be trusted? Here is everything we know so far.

Is the leaked regional Diglett real or fake?

Image via PokeSutamie Twitter

Just like many of the other images that have sprung up around the upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this one has gotten a lot of attention. After all, who doesn’t love Diglett? This regional variant shows the usually humble brown Pokémon much taller and with a decidedly blue tint to his appearance and has led to a great deal of discussion on the PokéLeaks subreddit.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any confirmation from Game Freak regarding the validity of the regional variant. It is still possible that the iconic Pokémon would get an updated look for the new game, but fans will have to wait and see what it is.

Rumors like these pop up around most releases in the Pokémon series, with fans spreading the leaks far and wide in their excitement. However, nothing is known about the original poster, who merely dropped the images onto sites like Reddit. There isn’t anything wrong with the speculation, but with no concrete information about the original poster, it is safer to assume that these rumors are fake until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is released in late 2022.