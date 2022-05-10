Is the Regional Form of Bonsly Leak a real or fake for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There have been multiple rumors regarding the potential Pokémon that could appear in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leading up to the game’s release at the end of 2022. Most recently, a supposedly Regional Form for Bonsly has surfaced that eager fans are pouring over the image to see if it’s genuine or not. Is the Regional Form of Bonsly leak real, or is it fake for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Is the Regional Form of Bonsly leak real or fake?

The image of the potential Regional Form of Bonsly appeared on the Reddit r/PokeLeak, published by u/Spider222222. We can see a unique coloring of Bonsly, which has a white base and black spots all over it, similar to a cow. In addition, the wood coloring has changed from a dark brown to a lighter shade and has yellow accents in the eyes and on the center of its head.

We have no reason to believe this image is a real leak, given we have little to no information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many commenters on the Reddit page have also pointed out that the lighting in the image doesn’t line up with the gameplay trailer GameFreak revealed, along with the textures for the Pokémon itself. Therefore, this image is likely a fake.

We won’t know if Bonsly will receive a regional form until closer to the end of the year, and GameFreak releases more game footage. For now, we’re going to place this image under the category of fake until GameFreak releases hard evidence of the contrary. It’s not a bad idea for Bonsly and its evolved form, Sudowoodo, to receive a regional form, though.