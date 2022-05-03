Is the regional Oddish leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet real or fake? Answered

Oddish, one of the many Kanto Pokémon from the original games, could make its way to appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Leading up to the game’s release, many fans have theorized about Oddish receiving a regional evolution and what it would eventually evolve into as you progress. Is the regional Oddish leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet real or fake?

From what we can tell, the recent leaks for this Pokémon and many for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are mostly fake. The theory for Oddish’s regional evolution for Scarlet and Violet features it as a small pineapple, with Gloom becoming a larger version of it with flowers on top. Other Twitter posters have debunked this leak, but those calling it fake have not taken credit as the original creators. However, with no legitimate backing from Game Freak, it’s incredibly likely these images are fake, and Oddish will not be receiving a makeover.

Here's the regional form of Bloom, following the regional Oddish leak. The author of this leak says that it won't evolve into Vileplume but only into a regional Bellossom and into a new Pokémon using a special berry! It looks so good, I wish it's real! pic.twitter.com/UAScPiQ93s — Expert Decidueye (@ExpertDecidueye) May 1, 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to be the first mainline Pokémon Go, a semi-open world, with Pokémon walking around in the overworld for players to catch and add to their collection. The Pokémon appearing in this game will be old and new. Several of the older Pokémon could have regional evolutions, which will be unique twists on their previous appearances and typing. If Oddish does have a unique regional form, we’d like to see how far Game Freak is willing to stray away from its origins as a Grass-type.

For now, it looks like these leaks of Oddish are fake. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for additional leaks as they continue to appear leading up to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release later this year.