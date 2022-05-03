Is the regional Spritzee leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet real or fake? Answered

Leaks are a standard part of the lead-up to many Pokémon series releases. Fans are excited to speculate about the upcoming Pokémon, and even more, want to see if their theories turn out to be real. A notable leak occurring for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the potential idea of a regional Sprtizee appearing in the game with a unique design and typing. Is the regional Sprtizee leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet real or fake?

These initial leaks were shared on Reddit through the PokeLeaks channel. Based on what we can see from the original images, it looks like a Spritzee would become a Fire-type, a turn from its original Fairy-type. While the concept is an exciting turn for Pokémon, these leaks are likely fake. They are not the actual concept art for the Pokémon, similar to the Oddish and Fuecoco leaks occurring for the past few days.

Image via DSDark11 Reddit

Spritzee could use the help, though. Many comments within the Reddit post this was shared had plenty of viewers enjoying the design of this Pokémon and believed a shift from the pure Fairy-type would be an improvement. Especially for this Pokémon’s evolved form, Aromatise.

We won’t be able to confirm any regarding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet until Game Freak shares more trailers with details about how the game will work or we get our hands on gameplay footage. For now, concept arts and theories will be posted throughout the lead-up to the game’s release later this year.