Is the V Rising Founder Pack worth purchasing? Answered

As V Rising enters Early Access with fervor on PC, many players will note that there is more to purchase than simply the game title. In an effort to gather funding for a fully realize title, Stunlock Studios has added a Founder’s Pack.

The Founder’s Pack of V Rising offers a few unique goodies, but they’re all only cosmetic. There are three unique variants of Shapeshifting forms — the Stygian Wolf and Stygian Bear both offer bold colors that help the player stand out when near others. The third Shapeshifting variant is unique entirely: the option to shift into a sweet old elderly woman, called Grandma Form.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These Shapeshifting variants do not offer the ability to travel any faster than the counterpart which they replace. This mentality, where additional purchases offer only cosmetics, continues for the other unique construction options offered. There are a total of 33 unique items that can only be built by owners of the Founder’s Pack. They do not offer any additional usage, nor can they be accessed any sooner.

Finally, the Founder’s Pack offers unique character creation cosmetics, including sunglasses, jaws with visible bones, and the sort. There are an additional 17 character accessories unlocked by the Founder’s Pack.

None of the items confer any additional benefit to players beyond offering unique cosmetics. The number of times that other players will zoom into your character, offering the opportunity to appreciate your unique cosmetics, is few, even when embroiled in PvP. If your vampiric keep happens to be located near a well-trodden crossroad of the server, players may very well appreciate the opportunity to adorn their keeps with unique gargoyles.

Ultimately, players should invest in the Founder’s Pack for two reasons. Either they expressly want to take advantage of the unique cosmetics available in the pack, or they want to directly fund the ongoing development of V Rising. If you don’t fall into either category, you can safely skip the Founder’s Pack without being overly concerned of missing out on content.