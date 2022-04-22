Is there a best character recruitment order in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition?

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers is a time-bending RPG where you play as Serge, who finds himself in a world that’s just like his own with one major difference: in this new world he died 10 years ago. With this new world being threatened, Serge has to prevent its destruction with the help of a mysterious girl named Kid and other characters that you come across during the game.

There are 45 characters you can recruit in the games. You won’t be able to get all of the characters in a single playthrough as some of them are locked behind choices. For example, early on in the game, Kid will get poisoned. You can either agree to save her or not. Saving her will unlock three party members you can recruit but will in turn lock three party members for that playthrough. There are also some characters that you can completely miss if you don’t complete certain tasks or talk to them after a big story event.

When it comes to a recruitment order, there are characters that are a lot better than others. If you’re looking to have an easy first playthrough of the game and want to recruit powerful characters, we highly recommend rejecting Kid three times at Cape Howl to recruit Leena the next day at Anri Village in Another World. Then, refusing to save Kid while in Guldove will get you the best green-innate user in the game, Glenn. Both these characters have incredibly strong techs and stats that will destroy any enemy you come across. If you do refuse to help Kid, you will get locked out of Mel, Korcha, and Razzly but compared to the likes of Glenn, you aren’t missing much. The remainder of the cast can be picked up throughout the story or by completing small tasks, like giving a character a particular item you find in the world. We recommend checking out our guide on every character you can recruit in the game for more information.