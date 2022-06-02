Is there a Cow Level in Diablo Immortal? Answered

The infamous Cow Level from Diablo II will always be a point of conversation in the Diablo series. The secret area in the game transported you to a level that would have you attacked by a massive horde of overpowered bovines, which rose into internet meme royalty for years. Since that is always a question that will come up, is there a Cow Level in the mobile game Diablo Immortal?

Does Diablo Immortal have a Cow Level?

As of this writing, Diablo Immortal does not have a Cow Level. You can travel all over the large world in the game and not find a secret portal to an area with a bunch of weaponized cows hellbent on destroying you. That being said, there is always potential for something like that to be added in the future.

While there is no actual Cow Level in the game, there is a loading screen you can come across that mentions and shoots down your hopes and dreams. It merely states, “There is no Cow Level.” At least the developers took the chance to save you some time from looking under every nook and cranny for something that is not there.

While the Cow Level was well talked about in Diablo II, it was not in the release day version of Diablo III. However, a level called “Not the Cow Level” was later added to the game that was a sequel of sorts to the Cow Level. This potentially leaves room for a future update to Diablo Immortal that can continue to milk the long-standing lore of the Cow Level.